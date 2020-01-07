HC says PIL on building in Cubbon Park premature  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday declined to entertain a public interest litigation filed by the Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association questioning the state government proposal to build a multi-storeyed building in place of the Old Election Commission building in the Cubbon Park area. Terming the petition premature with no basis for its apprehension that the old Election Commission building would be demolished, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar said the court was more concerned about environment protection, which was not a monopoly of activists. “The courts love criticism but such criticism should be fair,” it said.

“Neither the state government has taken a final call on the construction of the new building nor has the HC administration approved the building plan. Unless the plan is approved by the BBMP, a building cannot be possible. Therefore, there was no basis for the petitioner’s apprehension that the old Election Commission building will be demolished. The petition is premature,” the court said, while disposing of the petition.The petitioner had challenged the state government’s in-principle approval on September 23, 2019 for construction of a multistoreyed building in place of the old Election Commission building.

‘New building plan was yet to be approved’

The court said that the resolution of the Full Court dated November 6, 2019 pointed out that the high court needed a minimum constructed carpet area of about 2.20 lakh sqft. This would facilitate shifting of the offices from the basement.But, this will not take care of the entire need in the immediate future. Therefore, meetings were held from June 2019 with government officials, including the Chief Secretary. A suggestion came then that by demolishing the old Election Commission building, a new building could be built on the same plinth area. That was how the government granted in-principle approval, it said.

The Full Court was of the unanimous view that the State Government must examine the legality and propriety of constructing a new building in place of the Old Election Commission office building. It was also of the view that the issues, whether the construction would violate the laws relating to environment and offend the rights of the citizens, needed to be addressed by the government.

The Full Court noted that a plan of the new building was yet to be approved by the Building Committee. It resolved that the high court should process the proposal further only if the State Government was of the view that the proposed building would be legal. The legality of the proposal to construct a new building and whether the proposed area falls within a park, etc. will be decided by the court during the hearing of two other PILs which have sought direction to shift more than 400 employees working in the basement of the court building.