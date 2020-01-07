Knowing about butterflies, moths just a click away

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Now finding the species of butterflies is a breeze. KN Ganeshaiah, an ecologist who worked for University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), has developed a programme — Pathanga Suchaka — that has a large database of butterflies, which can easily identify hundreds of them in a click.

Ganeshaiah, who made the programme public at the 107th Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru, said that India is home to about 1,600 species of butterfly and 800 species of moth, and the software at present can identify 800 butterfly species and 500 moth species.

The programme uses ‘Convolutional Neural Network’ (an artificial neural network that aids in analysing visual imagery), which boasts of an accuracy of over 90 per cent at identifying the species of butterflies.

He said, more than 1.7 lakh pictures of butterflies helped attain this level of accuracy, and the team working on the programme is aiming at widening their ability to as many species of butterflies and moths in the country as possible. The butterflies are also geo-tagged with each picture taken on the software programme. Instead of just (verbally) communicating science to people, Ganeshaiah said, ‘Pathanga Suchaka’ looks at getting common citizens engaged in the subject.

