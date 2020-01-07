KSRTC staffers asked not to take part in bandh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Various trade unions such as AITUC, CITU, INTUC, LPF and bank employees’ associations across the country have called for Bharat Bandh on January 8. However, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is not a part of it. The corporation’s managing director Shivayogi Kalasad issued a notice to all its employees instructing them to continue operations as per schedule.

In response to a letter and a pamphlet from the KSRTC employees federation and the KSRTC staff and workers federation, which is in favour of the bandh, the corporation stated that considering it is a public utility organisation, no interruption is acceptable to the general public. Hence, as a precautionary measure, the notice stated that no service should be interrupted and must run as per schedule. “No leaves will be granted and apart from disciplinary action, strict action such as loss of pay would be taken as per a High Court order in 2004 for unauthorised leave,” the notice stated.

The same notice also applies to the employees of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation. Commercial taxis, auto-rickshaw associations, except Ola and Uber Drivers’ Association, will also take part in the bandh by carrying out a protest rally till Freedom Park, thereby disrupting services. Banking and ATM services are also expected to be disrupted.