Lake revival: NGT committee looks for 3rd party experts 

BENGALURU: The committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to ensure Bellandur and Varthur lakes are rejuvenated is now looking for experts to conduct a third party inspection on the water pipelines laid in Varthur Lake bed. The committee which had been hand picked by the NGT itself is now looking for experts to form a third party. This is because the state government and its departments are not satisfied with the suggestions and directions of the committee to remove the pipes from the lake bed.

A committee member, on the condition of anonymity, told TNIE the panel had made an observation last March that the pipelines laid in the lake bed be removed. “But then the Minor Irrigation Department, which laid the two-metre diametre pipes sought time to come up with an alternative solution. Later in December, 2019, when the committee submitted a report to the NGT, the state government contested it stating the water pipes could not be removed. But the NGT was not convinced and directed the committee to look into it once again and give a solution. Now to put everything to rest, it has been decided to have a third party inspection and prepare a report.”

The committee identified a few experts including retired officials to be a part of the new team, but no one has agreed so far to join hands to give an independent report. The NGT committee is also scheduled to hold a site visit this month and make another round of ground observations. The state government has recommended to the committee that the pipelines continue, the lake water diverted and ducts created. But this has not gone down well with the NGT or its committee.

“A clear picture of the condition and what needs to be done will be known once Vathur lake is dried up for desilting. The lake is being gradually de-watered and then the committee will then take photographs and send them to the NGT with observations. According to rules, the lake bed and the lake cannot have any construction and encroachment,” the member added.

It is the for the second consecutive time that the NGT has given the committee an extension and the state government time to show results on ground on the improvement of Bellandur and Varthur lakes. The tenure of the committee has been extended by the NGT till March 2020 and the NGT has set September 2020 as the final deadline to ensure that Bellandur and Varthur lakes are improved.