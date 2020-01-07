New year vow works, people clean up streets

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Forget new year resolutions like losing weight, being on time, quitting smoking or drinking! Now citizens are coming ahead with resolutions to keep their street clean and green. The residents of Nisarga Layout in Doddanekundi have adopted a new year resolution of keeping their street clean and green from January 2020, and the residents have already started working on it.

About 20 residents from Nisarga Layout came forward and cleaned up the streets, planting 15 saplings across the stretch, and also painted speed-breakers. “We have decided to keep our street clean and green this new year and maintain it the same way going forward. There was some trash around the layout, and we decided to clean it up. Further, we even planted saplings,” said P Ramesh Chander, a resident of Doddanekundi and a BPAC civic leader.

D S Nathan, a member of the Nisarga Layout RWA, said, “Nisarga Layout is comparatively cleaner than other streets. Yet, the residents decided to have the accumulated trash removed and keep the street clean to set it up as a role model. And when better than the new year to carry out this clean-up drive. We also fixed the footpaths by cementing them.”“Now that a few of the residents have come forward, it will also spread awareness among others,” he added.

The residents pointed out that the ward has a very inspiring BBMP Health Inspector, Raghu, who keeps motivating everyone to keep all the streets green. Next, the residents have decided to plant 100 saplings and beautify the spot near the railway under-bridge. Further, they are involving in keeping a night vigil with the marshals to spread awareness among garbage dumpers.