Onion growers save themselves from flood using drip irrigation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Onion growers in Maharashtra saved themselves from the flood crisis using bed cultivation, said Umesh D Patil, who is part of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Nandurbar.Patil said that as many as 20 per cent of onion growers in the region saved themselves from losses during the recent deluge in Pune caused by heavy rains, as they adopted more systematic cultivation for growing the crop -- for instance bed preparation, instead of line sowing.

“This allowed the flood water to flow out through the drainage that would be carved out beside the cultivated patch. This method allows the onions, which are bulbous, to grow bigger,” he added.Bed preparation is where a soil bed is created half-a-feet over the surface land, through which roots remain healthy and diseases are controlled. Drip irrigation limits the use of water and keeps the soil moist, in turn enriching it with nutrients. Another method that was adopted was drip irrigation, instead of flooding the field.