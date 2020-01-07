Home Cities Bengaluru

Opening doors to a caring home

The drive witnessed a turnout of people from various age groups who were keen to welcome pets into their lives. 

Published: 07th January 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pets have often been considered as a part of the family. On January 5, Just Dogs, Victoria Road partnered alongside Charlie’s Animal Rescue Centre (CARE) conducted a pet adoption drive in order to secure a home for strays and inbreds.  “This is the first time that we have embarked on such an initiative and we want to be able to drive home the message that every pet should have a home,” said Tazeen Syeda, partner, Just Dogs, Victoria Road.

The drive witnessed a turnout of people from various age groups who were keen to welcome pets into their lives. Deepali and Suvro Karfa, who are both working professionals, emphasised on the importance of the initiative. “These pets really need a home and such adoption drives help people connect better with the pets. My husband and I are really looking to adopt a dog but we are fond of pets in general and look forward to adopting more in the coming months,” said Deepali.

Adopt Don’t Shop was also the major focus of the event, which sent a clear message against pet shopping with a dedicated team present at the venue. They were helping the pets connect with people who were looking to provide them with a home.

“We want to avoid shopping of pets like a commodity because it’s more about connecting with them. Once the pets are taken in, we allow them to foster, once the foster period  is successful, we do a check and formalise the process with regular follow-ups. We believe that this is a cause which requires efforts from both ends,” said Megha Chandran, representative, Adopt Don’t Shop.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp