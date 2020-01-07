Opening doors to a caring home

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pets have often been considered as a part of the family. On January 5, Just Dogs, Victoria Road partnered alongside Charlie’s Animal Rescue Centre (CARE) conducted a pet adoption drive in order to secure a home for strays and inbreds. “This is the first time that we have embarked on such an initiative and we want to be able to drive home the message that every pet should have a home,” said Tazeen Syeda, partner, Just Dogs, Victoria Road.

The drive witnessed a turnout of people from various age groups who were keen to welcome pets into their lives. Deepali and Suvro Karfa, who are both working professionals, emphasised on the importance of the initiative. “These pets really need a home and such adoption drives help people connect better with the pets. My husband and I are really looking to adopt a dog but we are fond of pets in general and look forward to adopting more in the coming months,” said Deepali.

Adopt Don’t Shop was also the major focus of the event, which sent a clear message against pet shopping with a dedicated team present at the venue. They were helping the pets connect with people who were looking to provide them with a home.

“We want to avoid shopping of pets like a commodity because it’s more about connecting with them. Once the pets are taken in, we allow them to foster, once the foster period is successful, we do a check and formalise the process with regular follow-ups. We believe that this is a cause which requires efforts from both ends,” said Megha Chandran, representative, Adopt Don’t Shop.

