Scrap dealers asked to stop burning plastic, move out of vacant plot

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of KR Puram who have been facing the menace of plastic burning by scrap dealers for seven years, had some sort of relief on Monday. A BBMP official visited the vacant plot where the dealers are carrying out their activities and told them to clear out in two weeks.The local residents alleged that some people occupied a vacant land and turned it into a dumping yard for dry waste. They sell part of the dry waste and burn plastic waste like bottles, tumblers, bags and food containers.

Many local residents are suffering from breathing problems and skin rashes because of the burning of plastic. “There is about 200 tonnes of dry waste lying in the vacant plot. These people have pitched their tents where they do business. They bring piles of dry waste and segregate it. The entire activity is led by a contractor. The hazardous smoke due to burning has caused breathing problems in senior citizens and children”, said Girish Shenoy, secretary of P&T Layout Residents Welfare Association. The residents pointed out these people urinate in the nearby areas causing foul smell. “We cannot go out due to the foul smell. Even if our relatives come here, they find it suffocating. The smell is bad,” added Shenoy.

The residents alleged that some 500 people had occupied the space. However, many of them moved out, but those who stayed back continued the business. In the past seven years, residents lodged complaints with BBMP, local MLA, corporator and police, but none came forward to solve the problem, they said.

But on Monday, a BBMP official visited the place and he was surprised to see a whole lot of waste dumped there. The official warned the contractor, Salim, and other people to leave the place 15 days or strict action would be taken against them. He also told the plot owner not to give it for illegal works.

The residents have had some sort of relief, but they are unsure if the dealers will vacate the land.

2 tonne waste at santhe venue

Soon after Chitra Santhe ended on Sunday night, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials swung into action, undertaking an intensive cleanup drive, and collected two tonnes of dry waste from Kumara Krupa Road and surrounding areas till Monday morning. The students and staffers of Chitrakala Parishath had also joined hands with BBMP to clear the waste on Kumara Krupa Road, Crescent Road and the surrounding areas. One auto-tipper of wet waste was also sought. BBMP Special Commissioner for solid waste management (SWM), D Randeep, said that most of the waste was well-managed. Also later in the day, the BBMP health and SWM officials raided commercial shops in Gandhinagar and seized 200 kgs of banned, single-use plastic. Randeep said the drive on commercial establishments will continue.