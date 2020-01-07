Teen in ICU after root canal, doc blamed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The parents of a 19-year-old student, who had come to Kiyara Dental Clinic in Vignana Nagar for root canal treatment, filed a case against the clinic after the boy complained of severe toothache and swelling in his mouth, following the procedure. HAL police is yet to arrest the doctor, the accused as per the complaint.

Venu, PUC II student had visited the clinic on December 24. Dentist Monika Tayal attended him and performed root canal. Around 8pm on the same day, he allegedly developed swelling on his cheeks and throat, and he had to visit the clinic again the next day. According to the complaint, Dr Tayal gave him tablet to drink it by mixing in the water for 2-3 days. But there was no development, meanwhile the swelling had increased and it spread the pain to his mouth and nose. He was unable to drink, eat and even breathe.

Venu’s father Srinivas, a driver at a private firm, rushed him to another private hospital and doctors at the hospital allegedly told him that the dentists have not treated him well so it led to an infection. The doctors allegedly said before the infection reaches his brain, they have to conduct surgeries. On December 30, they conducted three surgeries and made a hole in his throat for breathing. Venu is still in the ICU and his condition is said to be critical.

However, Tayal told the police that she performed root canal on the left side and swelling developed on the right side. She said that there was no negligence from her part. Police are waiting for medical report for further investigations.

