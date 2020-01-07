‘We’re working on market intelligence’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A proper tabulation of demand and supply of crops is underway for systematic farm production. “We are working on market intelligence,” said Trilochan Mohapatra, Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, when addressing farmers at the Farmers Science Congress on Monday.

Speaking to TNIE, Mohapatra said that suggestions to farmers will be made based on agro ecology. Soon, we will find if we really require growing rice on 44 million hectare of land as it is done today .. and market intelligence will tell us that.He said the study will also integrate global demand and supply of crops to see where India can take advantage.

Weather pattern will be better understood to plan cropping in places, where a crop may be conducive to grow, but is not traditionally grown, he added. Agro ecology will determine what can be grown where, he said. Among the many plans in the pipeline is the ‘Farmers Innovation Fund’, where farmers can research and be funded by the government to propagate and scale up their innovation.

