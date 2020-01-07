Home Cities Bengaluru

When life revolves around console  

Having performed as a Disk Jockey since 2003, Khanindhra Barman aka Kay Mikado, CEO and co-founder of Kurfel Kuche, has lost count of the number of gigs he has performed.

Published: 07th January 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Having performed as a Disk Jockey since 2003, Khanindhra Barman aka Kay Mikado, CEO and co-founder of Würfel Küche, has lost count of the number of gigs he had performed. What started off as a passion soon became a professional gig.

Always being musically inclined, Mikado picked up DJing because this gave him lot of scope to experiment with sound. "I didn't go to any music school. I love production of the music. I learnt how to use a console from a senior DJ from Delhi," says Mikado, who have more than 100 original tracks under his name on Beatport, an electronic music-oriented online music store.

Though he remains busy with many business ventures, Kay made sure he makes time for his passion. But when he started Würfel Küche in 2015, which is a high-pressure job, it became difficult for him to find time for music, and as result, he was out of the music scene for the past two years. But he plans to get back to it soon but in a bigger way.

“I have been wanting to come back into DJing for quite some time. So this year, I will be back to my console but not in a large-scale manner, the way I used to do. I want to try something new and am planning to come up with a band, which will be based on music symphonies,” says Mikado, who aims to create a 25-member band by 2022.

He recalls that he got to travel a lot for his gigs, thanks to his passion. The last big gig that he had performed at was the Dusk music festival, which took place in 2016 in Kolkata. He says it was a joyful moment to see more 6,000 people dancing to his tunes.

While starting off on the console, Mikado says he took a lot of inspirations from British DJ Dave Seaman, but ultimately came up with his own style. According to him, one of the best producers currently is Guy J, an Israeli music producer and DJ. He says he can vouch for his music because he got a chance to perform with him not once, but twice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp