When life revolves around console  

BENGALURU: Having performed as a Disk Jockey since 2003, Khanindhra Barman aka Kay Mikado, CEO and co-founder of Würfel Küche, has lost count of the number of gigs he had performed. What started off as a passion soon became a professional gig.

Always being musically inclined, Mikado picked up DJing because this gave him lot of scope to experiment with sound. "I didn't go to any music school. I love production of the music. I learnt how to use a console from a senior DJ from Delhi," says Mikado, who have more than 100 original tracks under his name on Beatport, an electronic music-oriented online music store.

Though he remains busy with many business ventures, Kay made sure he makes time for his passion. But when he started Würfel Küche in 2015, which is a high-pressure job, it became difficult for him to find time for music, and as result, he was out of the music scene for the past two years. But he plans to get back to it soon but in a bigger way.



“I have been wanting to come back into DJing for quite some time. So this year, I will be back to my console but not in a large-scale manner, the way I used to do. I want to try something new and am planning to come up with a band, which will be based on music symphonies,” says Mikado, who aims to create a 25-member band by 2022.

He recalls that he got to travel a lot for his gigs, thanks to his passion. The last big gig that he had performed at was the Dusk music festival, which took place in 2016 in Kolkata. He says it was a joyful moment to see more 6,000 people dancing to his tunes.

While starting off on the console, Mikado says he took a lot of inspirations from British DJ Dave Seaman, but ultimately came up with his own style. According to him, one of the best producers currently is Guy J, an Israeli music producer and DJ. He says he can vouch for his music because he got a chance to perform with him not once, but twice.