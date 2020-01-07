Home Cities Bengaluru

Women pickle chillies to absorb excess yield

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Farmer Doma Sherpa from Lingtam village in Sikkim ran out of red cherry pepper pickle by the end of the day, because of the enormous demand at the first ever Farmers Science Congress, which gave an opportunity to farmers from various Krishi Vignana Kendras (KVK) in the country to exhibit their innovations and learn from each other.Sherpa learnt from experience that value addition protected growers from post-harvest losses. Cherry pepper growers in the region were given a boost by the local KVK, and since the past three years, the produce has increased manifold.

However, this excess supply did not work in the favour of the growers as the market was flooded with the same crop and they received very little returns on their investment. Sherpa said, home-based food processing came to the rescue. Women from self-help groups in east Sikkim occupied themselves in making cherry pepper pickles using an easy method. The shelf life of the chillies also increased with the value addition. At present, she said the distict has 40 women from self-help groups who are employed in making the pickle.

