Bharat Band: Workers to protest despite warning

Workers from 160 organisations in Karnataka are expected to take part in the protest by holding a rally from industrial areas such as Peenya to Town Hall, from 8 am onwards.

Schools, colleges and offices will function as usual | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao stating that permission has been granted only for protests at Freedom Park during Bharat Bandh on Wednesday, several workers have decided to conduct a rally in industrial areas as well.

The protestors will go to Freedom Park at 11 am. “We are expecting around 20,000-30,000 people. Banks and ATMs will be shut and 70% of the transport sector will not function. Hamali workers and construction workers will also be joining us. Only those unions affiliated to the Centre will not join us,” said Pratap Simha of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

On asking about notices from Corporations warning workers that there will be loss of pay if marked absent, Simha said that “we will not yield to such threats from the government and will continue with our protest.”

AITUC chief secretary D A Vijay Bhaskar said that the KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation will be conducting a dharna from 11 am onwards near the KSRTC head office. “There will be no strike and no disruption of services, but only a dharna outside the office,” he said.

Rukmini V P, President of Garment Labour Union (GLU), also stated that the garment workers will be protesting from the industrial areas.

KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi Kalasad said that buses will run as per schedule. “We are hopeful and confident about it. We also appeal to the law enforcement officers to ensure protection of the buses. We have informed the staff that unauthorised leave will bring them under the provisions of the Essential Services Maintenance Act”, he said.

“We have held talks with the Labour Commissioner along with the Unions and they have informed us that there will be no strike. Our Sarathi vehicles will be assessing the situation on the ground and operational managers will be in touch with the jurisdictional police,” BMTC MD C Shikha told TNIE.
Schools, colleges and offices will function as usual. Namma Metro will also not be affected.

What are their demands?
 Contain price rise through universalisation of PDS, ban commodity market trade
 Contain unemployment, generate employment; Link employment protection to stimulus package
 Enforce basic labour laws,introduce punitive measures for violation of laws
 Universal social security cover for all workers
 Minimum wages of not less than Rs 21,000 per month with provisions of indexation to all workers
 Enhance pension to not less than Rs 10,000 per month for working population
 Scrap contracts in permanent work, pay same wage and benefits to contract workers, regular workers
 Stop of disinvestment in Central and state PSUs
 Remove all ceilings on payment, and eligibility of bonus, Provident Fund; increase quantum of gratuity
 Compulsory registration of trade unions within 45 days from date of submitting application
 Stop anti-worker labour law amendments and codification

