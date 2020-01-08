Home Cities Bengaluru

Bharat Bandh: Trade unions shutdown barely impact in Bengaluru

Thousands of workers participated in other parts of Karnataka protesting the central government's anti-labour laws and privatisation attempts.

Published: 08th January 2020 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Trade unions strike outside Freedom Park in Bengaluru

Trade unions strike outside Freedom Park in Bengaluru| Express

By IANS

BENGALURU: The all-India shutdown call by trade unions and other organisations on Wednesday showed little impact in this tech city as it turned out to be a normal working day, an official said. "No effect of shutdown in the city though banking operations are affected as bank staff is supporting the trade unions," a state official told IANS here.

However, thousands of workers participated in other parts of Karnataka protesting the central government's anti-labour laws and privatisation attempts. Protesters were seen carrying the red trade union flags at several places such as Tumakuru, Mysuru, Bengaluru and others.

Protests were seen in Peenya and Neelmangla areas of Bengaluru. The trade unions are against the privatisation of railways and corporatisation of 49 defence production units. Merging 44 labour laws into four code is also one of the demands of the protesting trade unions.

The protesters are demanding raising the minimum wage in the range of Rs 21,000 - Rs 24,000 per month. The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress and Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) have given the Bharat Bandh call.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
All India strike Bharat bandh Bengaluru strike CITU AITUC Karnataka strike All India bandh
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp