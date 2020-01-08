Early intervention saves baby suffering from rare infection

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With timely intervention, doctors saved an 11-month-old baby girl diagnosed with a rare and severe case of cerebrovascular complications which could have led to her death. When the baby suffered from multiple seizures and a fever, she was taken to a private hospital where doctors found that she had staphylococcus aureus (a type of bacteria), which causes brain infections.

Though it is not uncommon for the bacteria to cause a brain infection in kids,what was uncommon in this girl’s case was that the bacteria had affected her brain vessels and blocked the main cerebral vessels.

“It is a common bacteria that can lead to dreadful consequences. The unusual scenario, like in this case, is when the bacteria and its chemical toxins invade cerebral vessels leading to the inflammation of the vessel walls with subsequent multiple strokes, which could have led to morbidity or mortality.” said Dr S P Senthil Kumar, consultant pediatric, Neonatal and Cardiac Intensivist, Columbia Asia Hospital, Whitefield.

The child was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for two weeks. She was given medication to dissolve clots and antibiotics which reduced her cerebral arterial blockage. Doctors said that she has recovered with no developmental disabilities.

The child’s mother said, “We are very grateful that our daughter has recovered and was in the right hands. I want to say that all parents should be very careful and immediately take medical help instead of ignoring or assuming anything when it comes to their child’s health.”

Signs to watch out for

Fever associated with fits

Recurring fits

If fits occur on one side of the child’s body

If the fits persist for more than 10-15 minutes

Any other symptoms including persistent vomiting, headache, neck pain, blurry vision, irritability or laziness (these are signs of brain infection)

If there is muscle weakness