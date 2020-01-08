Home Cities Bengaluru

Early intervention saves baby suffering from rare infection

With timely intervention, doctors saved an 11-month-old baby girl diagnosed with a rare and severe case of cerebrovascular complications which could have led to her death.

Published: 08th January 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes.

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With timely intervention, doctors saved an 11-month-old baby girl diagnosed with a rare and severe case of cerebrovascular complications which could have led to her death. When the baby suffered from multiple seizures and a fever, she was taken to a private hospital where doctors found that she had staphylococcus aureus (a type of bacteria), which causes brain infections.

Though it is not uncommon for the bacteria to cause a brain infection in kids,what was uncommon in this girl’s case was that the bacteria had affected her brain vessels and blocked the main cerebral vessels.
“It is a common bacteria that can lead to dreadful consequences. The unusual scenario, like in this case, is when the bacteria and its chemical toxins invade cerebral vessels leading to the inflammation of the vessel walls with subsequent multiple strokes, which could have led to morbidity or mortality.” said Dr S P Senthil Kumar, consultant pediatric, Neonatal and Cardiac Intensivist, Columbia Asia Hospital, Whitefield.

The child was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for two weeks. She was given medication to dissolve clots and antibiotics which reduced her cerebral arterial blockage. Doctors said that she has recovered with no developmental disabilities.

The child’s mother said, “We are very grateful that our daughter has recovered and was in the right hands. I want to say that all parents should be very careful and immediately take medical help instead of ignoring or assuming anything when it comes to their child’s health.”

Signs to watch out for
    Fever associated with fits
    Recurring fits
    If fits occur on one side of the child’s body
    If the fits persist for more than 10-15 minutes
    Any other symptoms including persistent vomiting, headache, neck pain, blurry vision, irritability or laziness (these are signs of brain infection)
    If there is muscle weakness

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp