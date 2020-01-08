By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rakesh winced as the car lurched over a pothole. A tremor of annoyance radiated through his hand that rested on the steering wheel. He had taken his eyes off the road again. Again, he had been looking at the mannequin in the Benetton shop window. It reminded him of Madam. For months, he had wanted to step inside that shop. He would, for the first time, later today. Madam had asked him to collect a pair of jeans – her jeans! – that she had sent to be altered.

He checked his reflection in the rear-view mirror. He was swarthy, clean-shaven, not unattractive, his skin stretched taut over a strong jaw. If he narrowed his eyes and knitted his brows, he could manage a look of brooding machismo even. When he looked at his own face, Rakesh quite liked what he saw. His hair, gelled into a quiff early in the morning, was not holding up to the desired degree of rigidity. Rakesh noticed this in the mirror and swore. He raised and patted and mussed his hair till he was satisfied. As he righted his hair, his biceps – the impressive result of a lot of unremitting work – tensed. The short sleeve of his close-fitting T-shirt rode up. Rakesh smiled to himself.

He had first turned up at the Chaudhuris’ home ten months ago, after someone who knew someone he knew had tipped him off that Mr Samrat Chaudhuri was looking for a driver. ‘Arre, the family is good,’ his acquaintance had told Rakesh. The smoke from the open fire over which dinner was being cooked on the pavement stung their eyes. On the filthy beach in front, fishing nets lay in a jumble of confused cobwebs. ‘Look, Rakesh, you have no experience. To train, you need a job like the one they are offering. School, office, home.

Nothing else.’ He had winked and patted Rakesh on the back. ‘See if you get lucky.’

Rakesh had rung the bell at 12A, the Chaudhuris’ flat in Imperial Heights, one morning in the middle of a rainy spell. The rain had not let up in the past three days. Under a cloud-bloated sky, colour seemed to have leached from the city; trees and buildings had lost their definitions. It seemed hard to remember what everything looked like when it hadn’t rained.

It was a Saturday. Samrat, his thin hairless legs protruding from his shorts and at odds with his flabby upper body, had opened the door, a beer in his hand.

Learning that Rakesh was the driver who had come looking for a job, he had called out, ‘Malini, that fellow has come,’ and shuffled off down the hallway, leaving the door a little ajar. His voice had been friendly. Rakesh had been touched that Samrat had not shut the door in his face. Through the chink he had been able to catch bits of blonde wood cabinets, swirls of colours from paintings on the wall and, in a photograph, the face of a child with floppy hair.

Mrs Malini Chaudhuri had then emerged from one of the bedrooms, calling out to the maid to put the rice on to boil. She was shaking her hair dry. Standing at the entrance to the apartment, Rakesh had watched as beads of water had scattered and flown from her hair and, somehow managing to gleam even in that nothing-light, landed at her feet. His trousers, dripping, were rolled up to his knees.

