JNU, CAA, NRC protest: Students stay up at Maurya Circle on 24-hour protest

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students from colleges across Bengaluru are taking part in a 24-hour protest against the attack on students at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. The protest began at 6pm Tuesday at Maurya Circle. Prior to the protest, students conducted a candlelight vigil at St Joseph’s College before shifting to Maurya Circle. The organisers wished to remain anonymous. Anahita Ananth, a student protester, told TNIE, “We stand in solidarity with the JNU students and condemn the state-sanctioned violence. The protest also focuses on removal of CAA and NRC, and supports farmers and workers who called for Bharat Bandh.”

At 6pm, there was a thin crowd of 60-70 people, which massed to over 400 people overnight. They sang songs, poetry and the National Anthem. People offered refreshments and mats to sit on.

Restobar Church Street Social has offered the students use of space and restrooms and remained open till 1am, and will open 9am onwards.