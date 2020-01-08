Juvenile flees hospital, brought back

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 16-year-old juvenile ran away from Vani Vilas Hospital after he was brought there for treatment on Saturday. His parents brought him back on Monday. A senior police officer said that Huligevva Joger, an official from a government state home, alleged that the boy was involved in a theft case in

Chikkaballapura and was brought to the home. Soon after he arrived, he was rushed to the hospital due to an emergency.

Around 3.30pm, the doctor asked a security guard, to collect the boy’s report from the ward. When the guard went to the doctor’s chamber, the boy ran away. After checking CCTV footage, the hospital authorities alerted the VV Puram police.

The boy managed to reach his house in his native. The officials then called his parents the same day and they brought him back to the home later.