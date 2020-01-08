Lake encroached, turns dumpyard for sewage, debris

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru, once known for its lakes, is set to lose yet another of its picturesque water bodies as the Doddanamangala lake in Phase 2 of Electronic City is on the verge of extinction. The city’s lakes have been slowly disappearing due to encroachment, dumping of garbage and sewage being let into them.

The Doddanagamangala lake belonged to the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), which was later handed over to the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) on lease. However, not much was done for its development. Residents allege that presently, even the lake’s water is being pumped out and the authorities may look at commercialising the space.

The lake was once known for its migratory birds and people would come to spend some time here, residents pointed out. Today, however, nobody wants to enter the lake as it has turned into a dumping yard for garbage, meat waste and construction debris. Besides, illegal slums have begun encroaching it.

Anirudh Nayak, resident of E-city Phase 2, said, “Everyday, we see garbage trucks and tractors with construction debris dumping waste into this lake on its northern side, while slums are coming up and encroaching it on its southern side. No effort has been made by the NICE authorities to construct a boundary fence to restrict this exploitation.”

Meanwhile, a NICE official said, “Residents have informed us about the garbage-dumping and encroachments. We even did a check and deployed guards to prevent it, but even then it is continuing. We have informed the local panchayat as well, which needs to take measures now. We are also looking at the next action plan.”