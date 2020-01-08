Home Cities Bengaluru

Lake encroached, turns dumpyard for sewage, debris

Bengaluru, once known for its lakes, is set to lose yet another of its picturesque water bodies as the Doddanamangala lake in Phase 2 of Electronic City is on the verge of extinction.

Published: 08th January 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

The frothing in Bellandur lake has brought it to the attention of international media, prompting authorities to decide on emptying the water body | Express

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru, once known for its lakes, is set to lose yet another of its picturesque water bodies as the Doddanamangala lake in Phase 2 of Electronic City is on the verge of extinction. The city’s lakes have been slowly disappearing due to encroachment, dumping of garbage and sewage being let into them.

The Doddanagamangala lake belonged to the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), which was later handed over to the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) on lease. However, not much was done for its development. Residents allege that presently, even the lake’s water is being pumped out and the authorities may look at commercialising the space.

The lake was once known for its migratory birds and people would come to spend some time here, residents pointed out. Today, however, nobody wants to enter the lake as it has turned into a dumping yard for garbage, meat waste and construction debris. Besides, illegal slums have begun encroaching it.
Anirudh Nayak, resident of E-city Phase 2, said, “Everyday, we see garbage trucks and tractors with construction debris dumping waste into this lake on its northern side, while slums are coming up and encroaching it on its southern side. No effort has been made by the NICE authorities to construct a boundary fence to restrict this exploitation.”

Meanwhile, a NICE official said, “Residents have informed us about the garbage-dumping and encroachments. We even did a check and deployed guards to prevent it, but even then it is continuing. We have informed the local panchayat as well, which needs to take measures now. We are also looking at the next action plan.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru lakes
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp