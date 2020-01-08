Mysuru-Bengaluru run to promote gender equality

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Running Roadies, a Bengaluru-based running group, has taken up a 148- km relay run from Bengaluru to Mysuru to spread awareness about importance of gender equality.

A group of 28 runners, including nine women, are participating in the run which was flagged off in Bengaluru on Saturday. They had themselves raised funds for the event. A slot of 6-km run was hosted exclusively by all the women runners up to the halfway mark between Bengaluru and Mysuru.

The runners said their mission is to reach maximum people and create awareness about gender equality.

The aim of the run was to campaign for gender equality and also to send a strong message to the women that they are equal to men and not to let society define their boundaries. Gurleen Singh, founder of Running Roadies group said that the run was to show that if we ensure safety women can do wonders in their life. The event was flagged off by Sushil Bhasin, who is the only runner in above-60 category to have completed a 100-miler and Giridhar Kamath who has recently completed Bengaluru to Varanasi in 38 days, running barefoot.