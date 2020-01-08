No permission given for rallies: Top Cop

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has given a stern warning that the police will initiate strict action against those who try to create law and order problem in the name of bandh.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Rao said that the police had not given permission to any organisation to take out a rally. “Life will be normal as usual in the city on Wednesday. If we come to know of any attempts to forcibly shut schools or colleges and business establishments or try to damage public property like buses, those people will be dealt with an iron hand. No permission is given to hold rallies, but permission is given to hold protests at Freedom Park,” he said.

In view of the bandh call given by various organisations, he said that the police have made appropriate arrangements across the city. “Over 5,000 police personnel will be on the ground for bandobast duty on Wednesday. Additional forces will be deployed in all industrial areas, railway stations, KSRTC/BMTC depots and Metro stations. One Quick Response Team, two water jets and four Rapid Intervention Vehicles will also be deployed,” he said.

“DCPs have held meetings with the organisers and they have been instructed to follow Supreme Court guidelines. The officers have been instructed to take those peopl who are likely to disturb peace into preventive custody, and our staff will monitor CCTV footage continuously and action till be taken against people violating the law,” Rao added.