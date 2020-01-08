Savouring a royal feast 

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The never-ending debate on which Indian state got the best chaat might not have a clear winner, but Delhi chaats have got a fairly good number of supporters for itself. At Masala Mandi on Sarjapur Road, finding these chaats just got easier.

My starters at this newly launched restaurant consisted of Dahi Puri, Dahi Bhalla, Papdi chaat, Golgappa and Piyaj ki Chaat, which was specially recommended by one of the waiters.

Right from the sourness of the dahi to meethi and teekha chutney, the chaats were all bang on point. And as promised, they were closest to Delhi chaats that one can get in Bengaluru.

Soon, this was followed by appetisers, which also had a live grill section at the table.

For non-vegetarians, the appetisers consist of Peshawari Murg Tikka, Tangdi Kabab and Mutton Seekh Kabab, but what topped my list was the Malai Lasooni Jhinga (prawn).

The meats were well-cooked with the right blend of spices and had the perfect amount of char on top for a smoky effect.

For vegetarians, Dahi ke Kabab, Mushroom Galawat, Achari Aloo Tikka, and Spicy Paneer are a few special picks.

We were told that special importance is given to the paneer, since it is brought over from Delhi every morning and has a big difference in quality from the paneer available in Bengaluru.

Masala Mandi is known for its buffet, which has a good number of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes for people to binge on. In the list of non-vegetarian dishes was Chicken Peshawari, Rogan Josh, Fish Curry, Butter Chicken and more.

While all these dishes were good, it is not something that you would not have tasted. The Butter Chicken tasted best with Butter Naan, which is an absolute hit. The chicken was cooked till tender and the creaminess of the gravy was really thick.

Some vegetarian curries will take you to the heart land of Punjab. Pindi de Chhole and Dal Makhani topped the list. A special mention to the plates, which were made of copper and used for the buffet, looked very photogenic.

Masala Mandi also has a good list of mocktails that they have in the menu to offer, but since it was heartfelt Indian food, my dining partner and I decided to go desi and asked for a Kala Khatta drink and a simple Lassi.

The sweet lassi was simply good and the homely Kala Khatta worked wonders as a digestive respite with so much of binging. What’s a meal without a dessert?

Don’t miss their Moong ka Halwa, which is warm and something you can absolutely relish. The location, situated near IT parks, is apt for team lunches.

Cost for two: Rs 1,500 (approx)