Shaken and stirred

BENGALURU: While India echoes with anti-CAA protests, Bengaluru too has not remained silent. CE brings to you different faces of the protest – students who have attended every event, despite the threat of suspension; creators of catchy slogans; and creative ways in which citizens are voicing dissent

‘I’d rather lose a year than watch death of democracy’

Students across the country have been vocal about their opinions on the state of affairs in the country. Even if this means braving safety concerns, skipping colleges, despite threats of suspension. Some like Anahita Ananth (21) have attended each and every protest held in Bengaluru. Ananth was even detained while protesting against the CAA on December 19, at Townhall. “For us, as students, the tipping point was the incident at Jamia Milia because it’s inexcusable that forces are allowed to enter a university and access for that has clearly been granted which makes it state-sanctioned. Even if you look at the incidents at JNU, there was no police intervention in totality,” she says, adding that several college administrations are refusing to take a stand, and at a time like this, they have made their stand very clear by taking action against students for exercising their democratic rights as citizens.”

For 20-year-old undergraduate student Driti Agarwal, who has also made her way to every protest in the city, participating is the only way to condemn the violence against students and atrocities against minorities. “We are a country that promises free speech. Everyone might not care about CAA or NRC (although they should), but there are probably other issues they care about. And if this is how the students’ right to expression is denied and met with violence, then one should be appalled and on the streets. If a student gets detained, they risk getting arrested as many of us do each time we get detained. If you get arrested, your future education is jeopardised but I don’t want an education if I can’t put it to use.”

For post-graduate students Diya Ghosh (21) and Manish Shekhar Dasgupta (22), protesting comes with a great deal of compromise on academics. But taking a stand against is of prime focus. “There is a risk of losing things but it is for a greater cause. At the end of the day, if there is no democracy, then the education I’m pursuing is of no use. I would rather lose a year and gainmy degree at a later stage than watch the death of democracy and our basic rights,” says Dasgupta.

Hall of fame

Town Hall has become synonymous with protests. Protestors say its central location is the reason people are opting for it over Freedom Park. “Town Hall is a major junction, where vehicles have to spend 2-3 minutes at the traffic signal. People notice the protests and come to know what’s happening,” says historian Suresh Moona, adding, “When protesters sit on the steps with placards, it is visible to all.” Also, traffic is not impacted. Activist Srinivas Alavilli, a member of Citizens for Bengaluru, says, “There are legal restrictions to hold protests on MG Road, Cubbon Park and Vidhana Soudha. Town Hall is becoming popular since permissions are easier to get.” Priya Chetty Rajagopal, founder, HeritageBeku, says Town Hall is named after philanthropist Puttanna Chetty, and it’s only fitting that the space reflects citizens’ voice. Tara Krishnaswamy, another member of CfB, who spearheaded the Bindi and Burqa protest recently, says a massive gathering is possible only at Freedom Park and not Town Hall. In fact, we

need more venues besides these two.”

Behind the scenes

‘Make A Hot Cuppa, Not War’; ‘Aao Hug Kare’; ‘Pyar Na Sahi Par War Bhi Nahi’...These are some of the slogans you would have come across at the protests. Meet the creators of these slogans – the Stree Group – headed by Vandhana Nair. “We outsource people for content, advertisement, and slogan creation. For publicity, work is outsourced to social media experts, and influencers,” she says. Political influencer Sameer Khan, a digital marketing expert who helps NGOs publicise protests and campaigns, says: “My team of experts and the NGO quickly completes content, slogans, campaigns and publicity so that no time is lost in between.

We work for long hours so that our demands reach out to those in authority.” Artist Shashank Mukhtari says sale of his paintings has increased, following the protests. “I am into fast painting and my work is mostly anti-political. I paint about the inefficiency of the government in implementing unnecessary rules,” he says. Taking us behind the scenes of a protest, Mohammed Riyaz, a member of We The People Of India, says: “We can come up with speeches and get good speakers who are invited but when it comes to organising a full-fledged protest, being active digitally is extremely important,” says Riyaz, adding that some of his works include digital marketing campaigns, creating pamphlets and brochures of protests. “There are no political leanings and we are extremely careful during content creation,” says Riyaz.

Music rings out loud

“Music has the power to bring peace, it can also bring agitation among people,” says singer MD Pallavi. In these troubled times, protestors – both young and old – have been united through music. Concerts and gigs to support and spread the message of peace have been going viral. One of the events, Music for Harmony, was organised on the birth anniversary of legendary Kannada poet Kuvempu, who had always stood up for the plurality in the society. The event saw many poetry-reading sessions, and of particular interest was Kuvempu’s poem on Ek Bharat, which was recited to much applause. “Kuvempu was vocal about shedding the barrier of caste and religion, and what better way of promoting equality,” says Pallavi, a regular participant at the Town Hall protests. Music does not stop at venue of the protest. Street

Academics, an Indian alternative hip-hop group from Kerala, came up with a track, Hara Hara, where they have made their political stand crystal clear, expressing their solidarity to the civilian protests across the nation, citing the violation of Article 14 of the Constitution.

ways to go

Memes, candle marches, midnight vigils, hip hop cyphers, art sessions... Protests today are not just sloganeering. Bengalureans are all about adopting creative ways as they step out of their houses and onto to the streets to express their displeasure with the CAA and NRC. According to Prajakta Kuwalekar, one of the organisers of the recently held Burqa and Bindi vigil, this shift took place due to the active participation of youth in these protests.”Youngsters have their own ways of doing things and it’s effective because it urges more people to join the movement,” she says. Agrees Nex, one of the founding members of Wanandaf hip hop movement, which also recently held a cypher at Town Hall. The two-hour long event saw artistes jamming to themes that had strong socio-politcal undertones. “Hip hop has always been the voice of the oppressed.

We didn’t want to limit it to just video streaming sites, so this was our way of coming out onto streets to express our views,” he explains. For Sonaksha Iyengar, who was keen to express her solidarity, although she couldn’t attend the protests, did so through a ‘paint and resist’ event. The illustrator and graphic recorder, along with 10-15 people got together to make posters. The event started with the people gathered talking about their feelings with regard to the current scenario, which they further expressed through the art works they made. “Art has always been a part of protests, so it’s important for artists to use our skills to contribute to the movement,” says Iyengar, adding that the event also saw a bunch of school children joining in too.

While many of these posters are now going viral online, there’s no denying that the ones that are gaining the most popularity are memes. So much so that Vyshnav Vinod is spending an afternoon making some to be used at an upcoming protest. The 23-year-old, who also made memes for Bengaluru City Police, says there’s no content more widely shared than memes. “The youth prefer to use sarcastic ways to put forth their views,” he says. The outcome, however, is clear: More people are now expressing dissent.”For those who don’t like sloganeering, there’s a candle march. And for those who don’t like candle marches, there’s something else,” says Kuwalekar.

Viral tunes

