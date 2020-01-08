Showcasin Kodava Culture

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A fictional play ‘Pommodira Ponnapa’ based on the life of Pommodhira Ponnappa will be staged in the city. The play will also showcase Kodava culture.

It revolves around the life led by great Kodavas. The crux of the play is the friendship between the hero Ponnu and Kala. It celebrates the loyalty and sacrifice as it plays out in their relationship. It also highlights the unconditional love of the warrior woman Poovi towards Ponnu and her respect towards nature to live life meaningfully. It has been directed by K R Ganesh Shenoy, one of the founding members of Sanchaya

theatre troupe, Bengaluru. He has been an active name in theatre circle for more than three decades, He has contributed to many theatre, literature works and many Kannada programmes. Ganesh Shenoy has earlier directed ‘SuddiiduSuddi’ play for VASP theatre and he’s currently directing ‘Pommodira Ponnapa’ for the same. The play has been written by Lalitha KP.

This play will be staged at Ranga Shankara on January 10 and 11.