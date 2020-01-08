Home Cities Bengaluru

Stink from SWM plant still haunts residents, now garbage adds to woes

For the past 6 months, waste dumped behind plant is giving E-City residents a tough time

Published: 08th January 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Local garbage collectors are now dumping waste behind Chikkanagamangala solid waste management plant | Express

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s been more than a year, but the residents of Electronics City Phase 2, Doddanagamangala, Chikkanagamangala and GS Palya are still living under a cloud of stink emanating from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chikkanagamangala solid waste management (SWM) plant. Now, to add to their troubles, garbage is being dumped right behind the plant, which spreads across over 2.5 km.

Residents disclosed that for the last six months, waste is been dumped here by local garbage collectors, and despite bringing it to the notice of the panchayat and the plant in-charge, nothing has been done.
Wet waste, dry waste and even medical waste makes it to this spot, forcing residents to keep their doors and windows shut. They can’t leave their homes without covering their noses and mouths.

Sajith CP, a resident of E-City Phase-2, said, “The plant has been emanating a foul smell for more than a year, and now the garbage dumping for the past six months is only making matters worse. In fact, a large amount of garbage is dumped here. The stink is unbearable, we can’t even breathe properly. Though waste collection here does not come under BBMP limits, we still brought the issue to the civic body’s notice, but they have not taken any steps to resolve it.”

Another resident, Leela T, said, “The garbage is not just dumped here, but burnt too. The smoke from this is so hazardous. We are having sleepless nights due to this. Many of ours kids have fallen ill as well.”
The residents pointed out that though the BBMP keeps promising to resolve the SWM issue, they have not taken any action.

“Every time BBMP officials come and meet us regarding this, they keep making empty promises. They say only wet waste comes to the plant, but when I went to the plant recently, I saw mixed waste. We have no clue when our issues will be solved.” added Sajith.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp