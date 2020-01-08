Stink from SWM plant still haunts residents, now garbage adds to woes

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s been more than a year, but the residents of Electronics City Phase 2, Doddanagamangala, Chikkanagamangala and GS Palya are still living under a cloud of stink emanating from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chikkanagamangala solid waste management (SWM) plant. Now, to add to their troubles, garbage is being dumped right behind the plant, which spreads across over 2.5 km.

Residents disclosed that for the last six months, waste is been dumped here by local garbage collectors, and despite bringing it to the notice of the panchayat and the plant in-charge, nothing has been done.

Wet waste, dry waste and even medical waste makes it to this spot, forcing residents to keep their doors and windows shut. They can’t leave their homes without covering their noses and mouths.

Sajith CP, a resident of E-City Phase-2, said, “The plant has been emanating a foul smell for more than a year, and now the garbage dumping for the past six months is only making matters worse. In fact, a large amount of garbage is dumped here. The stink is unbearable, we can’t even breathe properly. Though waste collection here does not come under BBMP limits, we still brought the issue to the civic body’s notice, but they have not taken any steps to resolve it.”

Another resident, Leela T, said, “The garbage is not just dumped here, but burnt too. The smoke from this is so hazardous. We are having sleepless nights due to this. Many of ours kids have fallen ill as well.”

The residents pointed out that though the BBMP keeps promising to resolve the SWM issue, they have not taken any action.

“Every time BBMP officials come and meet us regarding this, they keep making empty promises. They say only wet waste comes to the plant, but when I went to the plant recently, I saw mixed waste. We have no clue when our issues will be solved.” added Sajith.