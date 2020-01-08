Home Cities Bengaluru

Story behind starvation and survival

Author Vandana Singh-Lal's debut book- So All Is Peace, is a fast-paced, eerie, and propulsive tale of mysterious twin sisters with a shocking conclusion.

BENGALURU: Author Vandana Singh-Lal’s debut book- So All Is Peace, is a fast-paced, eerie, and propulsive tale of mysterious twin sisters with a shocking conclusion.
Calling it an “astonishing” debut, Dr Sashi Tharoor said the book was  “both intelligent and emotional, cerebral and tender.” Excerpts from an interview:

It is your debut book, any reason behind selecting a topic like this?
A few years ago, I read about two women who had been found starving in an apartment in Delhi. Although I did not follow the story of the two women, it stayed in me – why would two educated women decide to shut themselves up, what kind of society would allow this to happen. And I slowly realised that the society that we live in, while in some ways deeply connected, can almost at the snap of a finger, become completely physically disconnected.

How long did it take for you to come about with this book?
It is difficult to pinpoint the exact moment when a novel begins. I think novels begin much before the words are put on paper. Physically, I started writing So All Is Peace about four years ago and finished my first draft a little over a year ago.
 
What is your take on the current situation when it comes to security of women the society?
Any sane person will be quite outraged by what is happening in the society. But I believe the seeds of what we are witnessing today were sown a long time back. The burden of a society’s moral falls on women. In rape cases, it is the women whose names are not spoken of; whose faces are blotted.

What has been your process of research for this book?
I did a lot of research on starvation – The science of it and also the philosophy of it. The science had to be absolutely sound. I am a science person, and I live with scientists; any inaccuracy would never be forgiven! But beyond that, good fiction writing involves reading, hearing, observing, and allowing everything to churn inside you. At least that is all I did!
 
Have you ever been in, if not the same, similar situation to Layla and Tanya?
I think every woman, at least every woman living in India, has had to face some of the situations  like Layla and Tanya faced. The scale may be different. Some have to endure a full-on horrendous attack, some face small, insidious, every day diminishing. But the book also looks at men’s perspective – how sympathetic, liberal men still have so little understanding of how the world is different for women. Interestingly, some of the people who have been most moved by my book, have been men. Dr Shashi Tharoor chose it as one of the four best books of 2019, my book jacket received endorsements from male authors and I have received a lot of mails from men saying they loved my book!

What inspired you to become an author?
I discovered the true joy of reading – the kind where you become the characters you are reading about, where their issues, dilemmas and victories become yours – at about the age of seven or eight. And I have been completely hooked since then. Books allowed me entry into worlds that I couldn’t imagine about even in my most spectacular dreams. And I think I have been a writer all my life. Not a professional writer but a writer, nevertheless.

You had been working for environmental causes. Are you coming up with a book on those lines?
Environment percolates into every aspect of my writing. Nature is almost a character by itself in my work. At the moment, I am not working on a book on environmental causes, but I have a feeling that environment will soon come more in the forefront in one of my books, if not in the very next one that I am working on.

