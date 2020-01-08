Home Cities Bengaluru

United in steps

In an attempt to bring lesser-known dance forms to the fore, drishti dance fest will showcase performers from across india

By Lesly Joseph
BENGALURU: Manipuri dancer Sinam Basu Singh, who is busy with his preparations for an upcoming performance at Drishti National Dance festival, reveals how national dance festivals are encouraging lesser known classical dance forms in India. “India has officially recognised eight classical dance forms. If we are conducting a national-level dance festivals like Drishti, we have to encourage lesser known dance styles. As an artiste, we are trying to reach out to more people and more audience,” he added.

Anita Sharma,  Sattriya dancer

At their 15th edition of Drishti National Dance festival, the organisers are featuring 15 different Indian dance forms including Sattriya, Chhau and Manipuri, which are not so familiar to Bengalureans. Singh will be rendering a solo performance based on the Kuru yadu nandan, the last chapter of Gita Govindam. “Manipuri is very much rooted in tradition. It’s still regarded as temple art, while many other classical dances have become commercial. Nowadays, Kathak dances are used in Bollywood. But for Manipuri, the exposure is less. Earlier, we only used to dance for the gods and goddess, now we have started performing for the general public. In south India, whenever there is a national-level dance festival, there should be a focus on other traditional dances rather than just Bharatanatyam,” Singh added.

However, Chhau dancer Gopal Prasad Dubey feels that the popularity of other classical dance art forms is increasing. “There is no doubt that South India has a rich culture, music and dance. But in case of Chhau, which originated in east India, it will take some time for people here to understand as it is coming from a different culture and area. Nowadays, Odissi and Kathak dance forms are getting more venues in Bengaluru, which is a positive sign for other classical dances like Chhau,” says Dubey, who had last performed in Bengaluru four years ago. He will be presenting a duet performance at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram.

For Anita Sharma, a Sattriya dancer from Assam, it is going to be her third performance in the city. “This dance is based on Vaishnavite tradition,” said Sharma, who added that as a dancer, whenever she comes to perform in Bengaluru, she likes to meet the local artistes. “I have a good connection of classical dancers in Bengaluru like Madhulita Mohapatra, Odissi dancer, and Lalita Srinivasan, among others,” she said. On January 11, she will be rendering a 10-minute solo performance.

