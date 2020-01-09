All that gypsy jazz

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Belgian music comes to Bengaluru this Friday with a performance by The Buchpatrovitch Trio featuring tango and contemporary dance, gypsy jazz guitar, classical guitar, and Viola de Gamba, a medieval string instrument now enjoying popular revival across Europe. The Bangalore School of Music which has been promoting western classical music, through education, events and other music-related activities, and which in more recent times has widened its scope to include jazz and other styles of contemporary music as well, will be putting together this programme called the ‘Gypsy Jazz Passion’.

“This is the first time that a performance on these lines is being held. There was a lot of interest evinced by the younger guitar players who were keen to understand more about this particular style,” says M R Jagadeesh, director – operations, The Bangalore School of Music, and Head, Jazz & Contemporary Music Department.

He adds that Django Reinhardt, who is credited for inventing this particular style, has an inspiring story. Reinhardt, who lost two of his fingers through a burn, continued to play the guitar and came up with compositions that he is still remembered for. “His style and works are slowly catching up in Bengaluru, which is why when the group suggested a performance here, we decided to go ahead with it,” says Jagadeesh.

Gabrielle Weisbuch, a contemporary and tango dancer, Vincent Patrin, gypsy jazz guitarist and Ellie Ossipovitch, a classical guitarist and viola de gamba player are linked by a common taste for artistic adventures, collaborations and experimentations. “The performance will have a combination of being fiery, mellow and classical,” says Jagadeesh.

Gypsy Jazz Passion will be held from 8 pm on January 10, at The Chamber, Radisson Blu Atria, Bengaluru, Palace Road. For reservations, call 080-22205205.