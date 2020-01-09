BBMP to follow Indore-model to dispose of waste in Bengaluru

Home Cities Bengaluru

With Indore topping the Swachh Bharat ranking for two consecutive years, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to follow the Indore-model to keep the city clean.

A garbage collector will be brought in for waste collection on pilot basis

BENGALURU: With Indore topping the Swachh Bharat ranking for two consecutive years, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to follow the Indore-model to keep the city clean. In this model, the garbage vehicles will be fitted with segregated bins for wet, dry and sanitary waste. The civic body will start the pilot project in five wards—Jogupalya, Manorayana Palya, Mathikere, Jakkur and Malleswaram—for two months. 

Contractors will deliver the vehicles between January 11-12. “Since we are following the Indore-model, many think the vehicles will come from there. However, we are procuring them through some contractors in the city,” said BBMP Commissioner, B H Anil Kumar.

“We are doing a study on these wards to determine the number of houses and the amount of garbage generated. We are also identifying NGOs which will spread awareness among the public on waste generation before we start the pilot. Once the survey and awareness campaign is completed, the rest will be in place,” said the commissioner. 

Sarfaraz Khan, BBMP solid waste management joint commissioner said that with these vehicles in place, the waste can be dumped in the compartments named. “Many a times, the collector mixes the waste and dumps them together in the vehicle. Now, the waste will be disposed of in the specific compartment. Further, only wet waste is collected, and dry or sanitary waste is left behind.” he said.

However, this initiative has evoked a mixed response from residents. Priya T from HSR Layout said, “The model in Bengaluru is pretty good. BBMP should just look at what needs to be improved in the same system rather then looking for other vehicles.”

