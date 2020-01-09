Bescom to increase tariff to recover losses

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bescom consumers may soon have to shell out more money in two months. Bescom has sent a proposal to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) seeking a hike of almost 9-12 percent in retail supply tariff for low-tension, domestic consumers in areas falling under BBMP, and other municipal corporations and urban local bodies. Bescom, in its letter to KERC, reportedly stated that it was incurring losses and intends to recover Rs 5,782 crore of revenue deficit from the proposed tariff revision.

“We have sent a proposal to KERC seeking a hike of Rs 1.96. However, KERC will take a call after a public hearing,” said Rajesh Gowda, Bescom managing director. Last year, KERC had announced an average hike of 4.8% across four slabs for domestic consumers within Bescom limits. “This year, there has been a proposal to increase two slabs,” an official said. The fixed charges per month may also go up from Rs 60 to Rs 85 for 1KW and Rs 70 to Rs 95 for usage above that. The MD said that the KERC will consider the proposal and the hike will be finalised in two months.