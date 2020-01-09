Bharat Bandh a no-show across Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The nationwide bandh called by trade unions might have affected life elsewhere in the country, but in BJP-ruled Karnataka, it was a regular day. Apart from one rogue incident of stones being thrown at a state government bus, the bandh left no impact on regular life in Karnataka.

While protest marches were taken out by various organisations, including labour unions, it was business as usual, with shops, schools and colleges up and running. Transport was not affected, despite protesters attempting to block the movement of buses in a few districts.

As anticipated by the state government, Bharat Bandh received a cold response in Karnataka. The chief minister had appealed to the people to maintain peace. While the bandh was a no-show, Bengaluru witnessed various protests – some in support of the nationwide strike and others against violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, and in solidarity with its students. In Kolar, members of CPI(M)’s CITU who were protesting in front of the KSRTC bus stop and blocking the road, were detained by police.

Protests were witnessed outside the Congress office by members of its INTUC wing, and various other labour unions in support of the strike. Anganwadi workers extended support to the strike with a protest march. In Udupi, JCTU held protests in Karkala taluk, but busy private bus services refused to extend support to the strike. In Hosapete in Ballari, protesters waylaid buses.

In Tumakuru, interestingly, the JDS joined hands with Left parties. There was a poor response in Hassan, with protest marches marked the day, culminating at Hemavathi Statue Circle. Commercial establishments and transport services, however, were unaffected. In Vijayapura, protests were held by various organisations outside the District Commissioner’s residence, but businesses refused to support them, ensuring normal commercial activity.

Stone-pelting reported

One incident of stone-throwing was reported from Kodagu, where a KSRTC bus belonging to Madikeri depot was damaged by protesters. Apart from this, the situation remained calm and peaceful