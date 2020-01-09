Bharat Bandh proves to be damp squib, but protests aplenty

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The nationwide bandh called by trade unions fizzled out in the city on Wednesday. However, there were a plenty of protests over a wide range of issues ranging from privatisation to the amended citizenship law and unsavoury incidents at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Though no permission was given for rallies, Indian National Trade Union Congress and Micro Karmikara Sangha along with Congress party workers, lead by KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre held a rally from Congress Bhavan to Freedom Park amid police security.

CITU and JCTU held protests at Peenya Industrial Area and Jalahalli Circle on Wednesday morning. As the day progressed, the protesters took out a march from Peenya and Jalahalli to Freedom Park. Several shops in the vicinity were shut down. Members of various trade unions converged on Freedom Park to raise their voices against the government. Anganwadi workers, INTUC, CITU, AITUC, AICCTU, KSRTC Staffers Federation, Karnataka Hamali Workers Union, Autorickshaw Drivers Union, Workers United, Karnataka Garment Labour Union, Hind Mazdoor Sabha and Bengaluru Central Mahila Congress participated in the protests.

Several trade unions protested on Kalidasa Road near

Freedom Park on Wednesday | pandarinath

b, Meghana Sastry

Each union in its own group shouted slogans slamming the privatisation policy of the Union government. They demanded fixed wages and job security. To ensure that there were no untoward incidents, sufficient police forces were deployed in the central business district. Kalidasa Road, next to Freedom Park, was closed for traffic movement.

Members of Bengaluru Central Mahila Congress staged a protest of a different kind. They came to Town Hall with onions and LPG cylinders. They prepared tea on the spot and wore onion garlands. The women used dry dung and bricks to create a make shift ‘chulla’ to condemn the government over the rise in the prices of LPG and vegetables.

Many other protests were also held across the city. Members of All India Mobile Retailers Association gathered at Maurya Circle demanding a more effective regulation of online trades. Also students of various colleges continued their protest from Tuesday night against JNU atrocities. IIM-B students held a signature campaign.

In the mean time, a pro-Kannada

group which was against the protests was seen handing over roses to BMTC and KSRTC bus drivers at Majestic bus station to appreciate them for working despite a Bharat bandh call.

Issues of labour class should be addressed: Bache Gowda

Chikkaballapura: Issues pertaining to the labour class should be addressed by the government, Chikballapur MP B N Bache Gowda said on Wednesday. The senior BJP leader told the media that the government should understand the position of labour class and should pay them according to their work and performance. Bache Gowda said workers are facing a lot of problems in providing good education to their children good education and in taking care of their family.