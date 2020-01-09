Game for more

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the tourism minister in the previous Siddaramaiah government, Priyank Kharge found Bengaluru to have a great sporting culture, with it being the cycling capital, host to a number of marathons, and being home to many players. “Bengaluru is probably the only city in India which has a global outlook and aspirations when it comes to sports,” says Kharge, the chairman of the organising committee for the Bengaluru Open. He is currently in the midst of coordinating the logistics for the ATP Bengaluru Open Challenger, Asia’s biggest Challenger event, to be held in the city between February 10 and 16, where tennis players fight it out for a prize money of $1,62,000. As many as 48 singles players and 16 doubles pairs will be competing for the Bengaluru Open Crown.

Kharge admits that it’s quite surprising for people that he has never played tennis. But he did play squash while growing up, and also cricket, like many in his generation. “My attachment to sport began during my stint as tourism minister, when we found that over 45 million people enter the city through a single port, ie. the airport. The idea was to get 10 per cent of them spend at least $100, and make them stay overnight,” he says. Along with heritage walks to showcase the city’s history and buildings, Kharge was looking at activities that would boost tourists’ interests. Besides walks, he felt sporting activities would be a major draw. “We organised Golf Open, Tennis Open kayaking, bouldering and rock climbing, and surfing events. I don’t know how to play any of these. Now, I have to learn both golf and tennis,” he says, adding that his fitness regime includes only cardio, and a little bit of running.

Organising a tennis tournament in a country where cricket is the most-loved sport is a challenge, he admits. “But that’s exactly our attempt – to get tennis the same visibility that cricket enjoys. Cricket is a sport that will get support even if someone is playing a tourney in Timbuktu,” he says, adding that the tournament is being supported by the government and has seen a steady increase in participation.

Kharge points out that infrastructure is never enough, and there is a need for more open spaces. “In addition, there need to be a better sports policy, and push from the central and state government. There can’t be just an increase prize money, we need better facilities to get more medals at the international level,” he says.

He adds that many, including himself, are guilty of pointing out “Eki bhi gold nahi mila” when it comes to the Olympics or Commonwealth Games. “But we can’t make sportspersons overnight. Take the case of the Phogat sisters.... are we ready to learn from their struggles?,” he says.

As the adviser to a foundation on skilling in sports in rural areas, Kharge points out that their aspirations are really huge. “Even MS Dhoni or Umesh Yadav are from small towns. We need to give them access to world-class facilities,” he says, adding that coaching, access to mentor and capital are some of the challenges.

But he has his hopes pinned on the Olympics 2020, where he feels we will fare better than we have earlier, owing to thrust from the private sector. “In Bellary – right in the heart of one of the most backward regions of India – a huge school has been built at a cost of `80 crore, which has a giant clock which makes the countdown to the event. This is inspiring sportspersons and reminding them to be on their toes. We are

getting ready,” he says.