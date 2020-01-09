Home Cities Bengaluru

Hospital fined for poor segregation of waste

BBMP fined the hospital Rs 1,00,000 for mixing of bio-medical waste with general waste and using black plastic covers in bulk. 

Published: 09th January 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) conducting surprise checks to see if garbage is segregated properly before being disposed, on Monday, the civic body found that Manipal Hospitals in Ward 168 was not segregating waste properly.BBMP fined the hospital Rs 1,00,000 for mixing of bio-medical waste with general waste and using black plastic covers in bulk. 

BBMP special commissioner (SWM) Randeep D said, “The staffers of Manipal Hospital were found handing over medical waste mixed with dry waste. A penalty challan for Rs 1 lakh has been raised. Bio-medical waste is to be handled as per BMWR 2016 only.”

Deepak Venugopal, regional COO, Manipal Hospitals said, “Our hospital in Jayanagar has recieved a challan from the solid waste management department (SWM) of the BBMP. As a responsible hospital group, we have always adhered to SWM guidelines, including collection, segregation and disposal. We are fully collaborating with the authorities and are investigating this.”

