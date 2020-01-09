Karnataka govt gets notice for transferring case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sunil Kumar Sharma, one of the accused in a case registered by the Income Tax Department against former minister D K Shivakumar and others for allegedly evading tax, has moved the Karnataka High Court, questioning the transfer of his case from the Special Court for Economic Offences to a special court constituted to try criminal cases against MLAs and MPs in the state. Hearing the petition filed by Sharma, seeking to quash the state government’s order to constitute the Special Court to try criminal cases against the elected representatives, Justice P S Dinesh Kumar issued a notice to the state government on Wednesday.

The petitioner contended that the Supreme Court, on March 10, 2014, had directed the central government to conclude the trial within one year of the offences specified under Section 8(1), 8(2) and 8(3) of the Representation of the People Act 1951. However, the Department of Law, Government of Karnataka, has constituted a Special Court to try cases against MLAs and MPs on February 8, 2018, irrespective of the offences committed, in contrary to the directions issued by the supreme court. Orders issued to constitute a special court is contrary to the CrPC. Therefore, the court be issued directions to transfer the proceedings against him from the special court to the Special Court for Economic Offences in city, Sharma said.

He further stated that the Supreme Court directions were based on the recommendations of the Law Commission, to conclude the trial of offences specified under Section 8 of the Representation of the Peoples Act, on a day-to-day basis, within a year by the concerned court and no direction had been issued to establish a single court. Therefore, the government order dated February 8, 2018 has been issued without application of mind and without authority of law, he claimed.