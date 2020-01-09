Leopard kills boy returning home with grandma in Gubbi near Bengaluru

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: In a shocking incident, a leopard had killed a five-year-old boy Samarth Gowda at Manikuppe village in Gubbi taluk on Thursday evening. The boy was returning home along with his grandmother Gangalakshmamma from the fields when the leopard which was on the prowl attacked them.

Even as the old woman witnessing the incident the animal snatched him and she tried, but in vain to get him back from its clutches. It took away to some distance picking him at his neck and left the body behind after sucking the blood. Bewildered by the incident hundreds of residents led by Raitha Sangha leader Yatheesha staged a protest by blocking the road at Hebburu later in the evening.

They also laid siege to the police station. The deputy conservator of forests Girish and RFO Ravi rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. "It's a leopard that had killed the boy as his grandmother is the eyewitness. We will take up an operation to trap the animal", Girish told TNIE.

The boy's parents Shivakumara AKA Kumar works as a supplier with a liquor bar and mother Puspalatha works in a garment in Bengaluru to earn money to educate their two sons including the elder one who studies in Vipra English Medium school at Hebburu, Ranganatha, a resident told TNIE.

The couple living at Sunkadakatte area in Bengaluru had left their sons at their grandparents' home in the village, he added. The spot is adjacent to Kunigal taluk where a farmer was mauled by a leopard a couple of months ago and the forest department had put cages with prey at as many as sixteen spots to trap the leopard and had managed to trap one after one month's wait. Six months ago a woman was also suspected to be killed by a leopard in the same range. Since there were many leopards in the region the forest department is not certain about the leopard which was on attacking mode on the people and turned a man-eater.