Make KR Market firesafe, HC tells BBMP 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to task for giving excuses instead of taking immediate steps to ensure fire safety in KR Market, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday said that it will issue directions to put up a board indicating that the market was not safe for customers, if immediate steps are not taken by the civic body to rectify the lapses pointed out in the Fire Audit Report (FAR).

“Don’t expect the court to run the BBMP, which in itself is such a powerful body armed with various laws,” the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar told the BBMP counsel when he asked the court for directions to deploy security personnel to prevent encroachment in the market.

The bench also came down heavily on the civic body while going through an affidavit filed by the Palike which said that the tender was under process to implement the directions issued by the court in relation to clearing encroachments and others, in response to a PIL filed by the Bangalore Flower Merchants’ Association.

Referring to its directions issued on October 31, 2019, with regard to the issues pointed out in FAR submitted by the fire safety officials, the bench said that the BBMP’s affidavit was unacceptable. “We are not ready to accept the affidavit filed by the joint commissioner. This is a complete failure on the BBMP’s part in compliance with and rectification of firefighting measures. Unless immediate steps are taken, customers will be at a risk. The commissioner shall file an affidavit as well to rectify firefighting and fire evacuation measures by January 30, 2020,” the bench said.

Joint Commissioner, West Zone, Chidananda had filed the said affidavit. While going through it, the bench said it was another case where the BBMP has not complied with the court’s directions. The bench said that shockingly, the fire department officials have placed on record several lapses that find its way back in 2019 and they still haven’t been rectified by the BBMP. “We were informed that more than 50,000 customers visit the market which doesn’t comply with the firefighting and fire evacuation measures. Lackadaisical approach of BBMP exposes people to great danger but the Palike stated that tender is under process for rectification of lapses”, the bench said.

KR Market Plan is missing: BBMP to HC

In the affidavit filed before the high court, the BBMP joint commissioner stated that the plan of KR Market was missing. He also stated that he has written to the chief engineer (projects) who is not responding. However, in the statement of objections filed to a petition in 2013, the plan was made available. Then, the court said that such an excuse was unacceptable. “What efforts are made to secure the plan? The BBMP commissioner should file an affidavit,” the court ordered.