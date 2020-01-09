Musical exchange on a right note

Muneef Khan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Being home to renowned musicians focusing on a range of genres from Hindustani classical to independent Indie, Bengaluru will be hosting Take Note, a series featuring a musical exchange between singer and composer MD Pallavi and a guest performer. The event aims to exchange notes about the differences and similarities of musical forms, influences and inspirations with artistes from different walks of life.

The first episode in the series will feature Bengaluru’s very own Bruce Lee Mani of Thermal And A Quarter fame as a guest performer. “As a host, the idea is to have an informal exchange with each guest performer where we interact and perform. Bruce Lee Mani and I are both from Bengaluru but our music is very different from each other, so we thought of celebrating the differences and exchange notes on our musical influences followed by a performance,” says Pallavi.

Over the 24-year-long presence of Thermal And A Quarter since 1996, Mani has mesmerised crowds with his guitar and eclectic grounding in classic rock, soul, funk and jazz. Mani says, “Both of us are Bengalureans but have pursued different paths when it comes to the music we play and compose. It will be interesting to talk about how that divergence came to being, and we may sing about the same things sometimes but use different idioms. It’s an informal session which will see performances from our end and there will be discussions about our influences and the things that have shaped our artistic careers, it should be fun.”

The series will be held every alternate month featuring guest performers alongside host MD Pallavi throughout the six episodes.

The first edition of Take Note will take place on Jan 11 at The Courtyard, Shantinagar.