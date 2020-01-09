No avarekai mela this year, it leaves waste trail: BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru will miss its favourite bean carnival this month – the Avarekai Mela, with its heaps of kai and kaalu, and mind-boggling variety of dishes, is off the menu. The mela, usually held in the last week of December and first week of January on VV Puram Food Street, has been scrapped by the BBMP. BBMP health officials and the area corporator held back permission for the mela, citing hygiene. The Palike also issued a notice to Vasavi Condiments, the organiser of the mela.

This has not gone down well with many Bengalureans. The averakai (hyacinth or flat bean), a versatile two-season bean which makes an appearance in January and July, is a favourite in this region.The notice to Vasavi, a copy of which is with TNIE, stated, “Since cleanliness is not maintained on the street and there is no solid waste management system in place, permission to host the mela will not be given this year.” The notice also has a handwritten note which says, “Ensure that this mela doesn’t take place this year and instruct your staff to keep a strict vigil on this.”

VV Puram corporator Vani V Rao said, “For the past four years, we have received complaints that used plates and food are thrown in drains and open wells in residents’ homes. Visitors park their vehicles haphazardly in front of homes. Residents participating in ward committee meetings have complained against the mela.”

Devikarani, medical health officer, BBMP, Chickpet range, said, “Alternatives were suggested. Notices were given and calls were made, but there was no reply from the organisers. So permission was not given,” she said. KS Swathi, owner of Vasavi Condiments, said, “The mela is held for farmers and people. BBMP has suggested choultries, where the daily rent is not less than Rs 1 lakh. Over 500 farmers are involved in the mela and if it doesn’t happen, they will be affected. No plastic is used.

Adequate cleanliness is maintained.Last year, BBMP conducted checks and found no problem. This year, there seem to be many problems.”Locals said the tussle should be resolved so that citizens are not deprived of the mela. “There seems to be a clash between the organiser and corporator. If cleanliness is a challenge, BBMP should intervene. Cancelling the mela is not a solution,” said Vidya L, a resident of Basavanagudi.

About the mela

It was started in 2000 by Geetha Shivakumar, proprietor of Vasavi Condiments, to help farmers get a good price for their yield, with no middlemen. Dishes like avarekai dosa, jalebi, laddoo, rice, pulao and condiments are very popular here.

