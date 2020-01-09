Students raise voice for freedom of expression

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around a hundred students gathered at Maurya Hotel circle in the city to condemn the violent incidents at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University. They raised slogans “for the freedom of expression in JNU, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir” and foiled the attempts of Congress workers to join in their protests. They took turns to speak amid sloganeering, singing and poetry recital.

“Our examinations oscillated between protests and strikes. When strikes took place, we would go outside the classroom and teachers would teach us there,” said Shambhavi, a former JNU student, who was part of protest.

“Upon knowing I was a student of JNU, people would say ‘Bharat Mata ki jai bolo (say Bharat Mata ki jai). While taking a cab to campus, drivers would ask why we were involved in such terrorist activities. People called us urban Naxals and anti-nationals,” she added about the fallout of the constant “demonisation” of the institute.

“When a place where you sipped chai and had discussions with your friends burns up, it destroys you mentally. I have not been able to sleep for two days,” she said, adding that solidarity with the students meant a lot for the struggle inside JNU.

“We are privileged to voice our anger against governments and be able to go back in groups with the same people,” said another student. Meanwhile, members of the LGBTQ community raised their voice against the Trans Bill.