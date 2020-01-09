Home Cities Bengaluru

The healthy food fix

Food plays a very important role in keeping us healthy this season. 

Published: 09th January 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Sudhir BS
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Food plays a very important role in keeping us healthy this season.  It is important to eat foods that will keep the body warm and boost energy levels. There is a general perception that this season is unhealthy, especially with flu like symptoms, skin changes, chapped lips, arthritis etc. On the contrary, it is the best season to get more nourishment and wake up the immune system.

Foods that warm you up are root vegetables like carrot, potato, radish, onions and garlic. Oranges and amla best found in this season are loaded with vitamin C and so is guava and custard apple (seethaphal)which are rich in antioxidants. Here’s a list of things to include in your diet:

 Carrot: Beta – carotene in carrots is a source of vitamin A and anti-oxidants
 Potato: Helps improve energy levels
 Radish, onions and garlic: Prevent cancer
 Amla: Good for liver, digestion, skin, hair, blood sugar  and cholesterol  
 Dates:  Warm and good source of fibre, iron, calcium and vitamin B3
 Nuts: Nuts are a natural source of anti-oxidants, vitamins and minerals. Help in curing anaemia and other diseases caused due to deficiency of iron and vitamins
 Turmeric: A pinch of turmeric in milk helps to keep the body hot from within and also reduces inflammation
 Ginger: It contains antioxidants, which help to build resistance. Cures ulcers, common cold, cough and helps in digestion
 Fenugreek: Has anti-viral properties, vitamin K and C.  Helps to cure cold and flu, reduces cholesterol and removes impurities from skin
 Thulasi: Rich in vitamin A, C, calcium, zinc and iron. It helps to fight cold, cough, sinusitis and pneumonia
 Pepper: It has anti-oxidants and anti-bacterial properties. Helps in curing cold, cough and sinusitis
 Jaggery: Consuming jaggery in winter helps in generating enough heat in the body. It contains vitamins and minerals. It is a natural remedy for migraine, asthma, fatigue and indigestion
 Fish, eggs and cheese: Good source of vitamin B12 will help improve immune system and reduce tiredness & fatigue

Right balance
Best balance in food intake is one-third protein, two-thirds fruits and vegetables. As cold weather may lead to over-eating, include enough proteins in your diet so that hunger pangs can be avoided and in the process we will have less fatigue and will not compromise the immune systems.So let us make this season warm and be healthy.

The author is a consultant physician – Medall Clumax, Bengaluru

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp