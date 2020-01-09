Home Cities Bengaluru

Trip to Malgudi, with a twist

Published: 09th January 2020 06:27 AM

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Any discussion on RK Narayan’s stories is incomplete without the mention of Swami, the astrologer or Thannappa. But what happened to the other characters of the stories? What is the teacher from Swami And Friends doing at a railway station many years later? What happened to the couple from A Horse And Two Goats? An upcoming play aims to explore just that. “Malgudi Days has an instant nostalgic connect since so many of us spent our childhood watching it on TV. But it doesn’t make sense to visit the same storytelling again,” says Prashant Jade, the director of The Malgudi Stories - Season 1. The play explores the lives of lesser-known characters from Narayan’s works, using inspiration from the illustrations made by his younger brother, RK Laxman.

Having stumbled upon unexplored works of the two brothers, Jade found that the individual elements lend themselves well to each other, and help take the story forward in many ways. For example, one of the three stories that will be staged looks at the interaction between the teacher in Swami’s story, along with his classmate. The two meet 17 years later at a railway station, a premise drawn from Laxman’s cartoon, which has a teacher ask a student if she remembered the favours done by the former. In another story, a cartoon by Laxman, showing a beggar and his wife in front of a hotel with the text ‘This is our fate’, becomes the backstory for the couple from Narayan’s A Horse And Two Goats.

All three stories have been set in Malgudi. “There are numerous stories to play around with in this fictional town,” explains Jade, who is also the founder of the theatre group, Xpressionz. Like many others, he too is fond of the TV series’ iconic title track, which he felt the play would be incomplete without. “Keep an ear out for one or the character humming the tune in each story,” adds the 33-year-old, who has been pursuing theatre full-time since 2012.

The play was first staged in 2017, for which the team prepared for 50 hours. The biggest challenge, says Jade, was keeping the nostalgia intact. “Take, for example, the typical student-teacher relationship. So much has changed in that equation over the years. We had to take some time to adapt the ’90s mentality again,” he says. The team also explored old Bengaluru localities like Malleswaram and Basavangudi, in search for interesting people to recreate the characters. Two age groups became their focus. “We visited government schools to study the kids’ mannerisms, from how they comb their hair to how they wash off snot,” laughs Jade, adding that a similar practice was done for the age group of 70-90 years. Language too was toned down, with use of words like ‘marks’ instead of ‘grades’, and ‘average’ instead of ‘mediocre’.
But the challenges have also contributed to making the play an experience in time travelling. Audience members usually comprise a mix of age groups but one couple’s feedback left Jade beaming. He recalls, “They said they found the play to be better than the series, and it took them back to the ’90s. That, for me, was the biggest compliment.”

The play will be staged on Jan 12, 5pm and 7pm, at Rangasthala Auditorium, MG Road. 

