What are the biggest issues you have faced?

BENGALURU: The biggest problem I faced when I started Orgalife is the distorted mindset of the majority of Indian consumers when it came to the right choices of food. Most people had very badly prioritised their choices of food and food source. I overcame this by educating people to use food as a medicine and cure themselves of various debilitating illnesses. We also had to face stiff competition in the field and the offers provided on the products. This adversely impacts new entrants wanting to establish themselves in the market, as an organic brand. To overcome this, I began to focus more on the quality of the products by educating myself about the processes involved, in production, processing and trading. I acquainted myself with the basics of organic farming, crops, and the steps involved in natural farming, that way I equipped myself with the requisite knowledge required to add more value to the products. Thus, our marketing strategy became value–based rather than just focusing on the price.

- Niraj Kanayalal, CEO of Orgalife, Mysuru

In India, lack of awareness is the most significant challenge that we face. And this challenge translates into considerable business risk. We specialise in offering viable solutions for enabling sustainable poultry farming and our consumers are thousands of poultry farmers spread out across the country who are looking for viable ways to improve poultry production and quality. Another challenge is the fragmented and unorganised nature of the Indian industry. There are very few industry bodies that represent the entire spectrum of poultry farmers. Naturally, before starting out operations we conducted extensive research into the Indian market to understand the type of bacterial diseases prevalent in Indian poultry, consumer behaviour, their preferences for poultry feed and the reasons why antibiotic use is high in India.

Thereupon, we crafted a strategy to generate awareness among poultry farmers through multiple channels - through sellers of poultry feed, industry bodies and media. Our objective was to generate awareness among poultry farmers about how sustainable methods and safe anti-bacterial solutions for poultry can help achieve long term health and environmental gains from poultry farming.

With the prevention of diseases and ensuring healthy growth of poultry being major concerns before farmers, we gradually saw a positive response from them. Our focus remains on a two-way communication strategy between us and the consumers to be able to understand their requirements as well.

-Bhushan Bhavsar, managing director Vetpahge Pharmaceutical

When we decided to start the company, recruiting the right leadership and employees was the biggest challenge. As the medical device industry in India is an unorganised sector, we had a fair clarity on the market need. However, there is always a gap between what you think and what the reality is so when we started, we knew a little bit of tweak is required to adjust into reality and to accommodate the dynamic behaviour of the customer and the market.

We focused on creating an environment and work culture which will motivate our employees to work. To that end, we undertook a lot of employee-centric measures such as relocating our office to a central location, implementing the suggestions of employees into our work culture, offering them an employee stock ownership plan, as well as instituting plenty of appreciation and reward mechanisms. It has improved the loyalty of our employees and infused their work with zeal and vigour. Of course, one of the biggest challenges that every company faces is whether or not it will be able to stay afloat in the market for a long time. Sustainability is a big factor that can make or break a company, as a lot of companies enter the market daily but only a few survive. Staying afloat can add a lot of pressure that can end up dehumanising the work environment, threatening the very future of the company itself if it doesn’t change the values it started with.

We admit that there were plenty of times along the journey when we felt a strong urge to change our valuation numbers and upturn our business model. But we were able to stay away from the hype and focus on sustainable growth.

- Nikhilesh Tiwari, founder and CEO, ColMed

The rapid proliferation of the cheap Chinese devices in the market has been the biggest threat that we have faced till date. Since we cannot compete with them on pricing; therefore we have focused on our product quality and providing an exceptional service experience over the product life cycle. In our industry, the IoT device comes with an annual subscription for the services.

We were the first to launch a three-year subscription plan, which has now been adopted by many other companies also.

We are constantly innovating and launching new features to deliver quality products with an aim to forge long-lasting customer relationships.

-Pranshu Gupta, founder and CEO,Trak N Tell