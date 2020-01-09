What is our relationship to another?

Jiddu Krishnamurti By

Knowledge is the basis of our relationship – which it is, actually. And so this knowledge is essentially the past. There is no future knowledge. And knowledge is always within the shadow of ignorance because there is no complete knowledge about anything. So knowledge may be, and probably is the beginning of corruption.

So is there an action, a relationship, which is not based on knowledge? Knowledge is the image you have created about him, or her, or them, or we, and they. You understand? The image. That is the word: he is a communist, he is a socialist, he is a Russian, he is a Hindu. The words are not the actual human being. They are merely symbols. And when symbols become all important, as they are becoming now, there is no actual relationship. You understand all this? Are we together somewhat? Yes sir?

So we are asking, what is actual relationship with our intimate or not intimate. Look into yourself, sirs. And that relationship creates this world in which we live. If that relationship is fragmented, selfish, self-centred, merely for convenience, a social contract, then you have a corrupt world, then you have a relationship that is most destructive.

Now can one see this fact, not the idea of the fact? You understand? The idea is an abstraction. The word ‘tree’ is an abstraction of the actual fact, which indicates that particular thing. So are we dealing with abstractions, with ideas, with conclusions or seeing what is actually going on? We must be very clear on this. You all understand English, don’t you? Are we communicating with each other? Please, have the goodness to tell me that we are. You understand, sir, when we hear a statement like this, that we have no actual relationship with another, but we have a relationship based on memory, knowledge, convenience, or a relationship born out of a fear of loneliness, despair, then when you hear a statement of that kind do you make an abstraction of it, abstract what you hear into an idea, or are you actually observing the fact? You understand, sir, what I am saying? Which is what you are doing now.

So the word ‘idea’ comes from the Greek, and Latin and so on, which means to observe, to observe what is actually taking place. But we have made the word ‘idea’ into an abstraction. So could you, please, not make an idea of what you hear, but actually observe what is going on in your life. (Sound of bird) That bird is very persistent! Probably you will hear that better than the speaker! But if you hear that bird completely without any resistance, hear it completely with all your heart and mind, you know then the art of listening to something. The art of listening is to give your whole mind and heart to that bird that is calling. If you can listen to that bird in that way you can also listen to your wife, to your husband, to your child, to your neighbour, and perhaps you can also listen to the speaker that way. But we have lost the art of listening because we are so concerned about ourselves, about our problems, our tears, our anguish, and so we are hardly capable of listening so completely. And when you listen so completely with your heart and with your mind, with total attention, that very listening is the miracle of action.