What,When,Why of osteoporosis

Here’s your guide to what the condition is, the factors that cause it, the ways to treat it and more

Published: 09th January 2020 06:32 AM

By Dr Vinay R
BENGALURU: The term ‘Osteoporosis’ has its origin in Latin which means porous bones. It is a condition that weakens bones and increases the risk of fracturing bones. The condition mostly affects older adults, especially women. Bone density increases and reaches its maximum level by age 15 years in girls and 20 in boys. The loss of bone mass starts earlier in women than men.

The main factors for osteoporosis are old age, low body weight, calcium deficiency, vitamin D3 deficiency, lack of exercise, smoking, drinking a lot of alcohol and long-term use of steroids. Often undetected, osteoporosis displays some visible signs such as the spine might start to curve, making the person shorter. Advanced osteoporosis may result in a bent posture called as ‘dowager's hump’. This is caused by fractures, resulting in back pain. The fractures might go unnoticed among a few. They usually occur in the vertebrae, wrists, ribs, upper arm bones, pelvis, and hips.

To keep the bones strong, the most important thing is to stay active, eat a calcium-rich diet and not smoke. Whether or not it's a good idea to also take medication to strengthen your bones depends on one’s age and other individual risk factors for bone fractures.

Bone Marrow Density (BMD) test is recommended to check the bone density should be done yearly once. Physical activity strengthens bones and muscles, improves your balance and prevents falls. To further strengthen the bones, one must eat a diet rich in calcium, exercise regularly and maintain weight. It is also important to make sure our body has enough vitamin D. Sunlight is essential in order to increase vitamin D intake.

With a systematic approach to maintaining bone health, risk of fractures can be  avoided. Although not completely curable, osteoporosis can be managed with effective treatment.

The author is an orthopaedic surgeon, Sita Bhateja Speciality Hospital.

