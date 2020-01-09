Home Cities Bengaluru

When love becomes formal

Published: 09th January 2020

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Being Productions has come up with their new play - Aaina...Zindagi ka this  year. Some questions that the play ponders on are: Have you ever wondered in a relationship that how did it come from a bouquet of roses to a plant of thorns? It started so well, the future looked so pretty and how is it a mere formality now?

To appreciate and to feel appreciated is something that people have taken for granted in our relationships lately. Revolving around the same plot and depicting the modern day relationship stories, Being Productions came up with this play.

In the movie Bawarchi, Rajesh Khanna taught the family about the importance of appreciation. And in Aaina, people will be able to spot the character that delivers a similar learning to the protagonist couple. The play sends the message of appreciating the moments of love and fights to the target audience through the play. It will make one reconsider their reflections on life, on respect, acknowledgment, and appreciation. People can watch the story of this modern day couple as they take on the challenges of life through their  ‘Aaina’.

The play will be held at Rangsthala auditorium,MG Road on January 11 at 5 pm and 7 pm.

