And then there is nothing: Conmen promise flats, siphon loans

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested two conmen who allegedly cheated prospective home buyers by transferring their loans to their own accounts.

They would take potential buyers to under-construction apartment blocks claiming they were the builders and offer to help them get bank loans. Once loans were sanctioned, they would siphon off the money creating fake documents.

A cheating case was booked against Manjunath G (34) of Basaveshwaranagar and Ranganth (37) of Kengeri at High Grounds police station in December and the same was transferred to the CCB. A businessman had filed the complaint alleging that he had approached Manjunath who claimed himself as the owner of a builder and developer company and who would help people get home loans from banks. Manjunath then took him to several under-construction buildings saying he was the builder of the structures, the businessman said.

“The accused got all his details in the guise of meeting KYC norms of banks for advancing loans. For a flat in Electronic City, the complainant got a loan of Rs 28 lakh and the money was directly transferred to the conman’s bank account. Another loan of Rs 39.80 lakh was taken in his wife’s name and it was also credited to his bank account”, a police officer said.

“When the complainant started asking for the keys of the flat, Manjunath gave lame reasons. Again, he promised to give him another flat at Hennur and arranged another loan of Rs 45 lakh. Even that was credited to the conman’s bank account. But the complainant did not receive the keys of any flat”, he said. Meanwhile, the businessman was contacted by the manager of a bank which had sanctioned the loan and was cautioned that it could be a cheating case. Then the businessman approached the police,” the officer said. Ranganath assisted Manjunath in creating fake documents, he said.

“There are 6-7 other people involved in the racket and they will be arrested soon. They created bank accounts in the names similar to builders’ names and cheated home buyers. Investigations revealed that the accused cheated people and banks to the tune of over Rs 20 crore. We have recovered an Audi car, a Jeep Compass and other valuables from the accused,” the police said.

