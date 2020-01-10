Avarekai Mela is still a possibility

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The traditional Avarekai (flat bean) Mela may not be off the annual events calendar of Bengaluru.The event to be held at VV Puram Food Street was “cancelled” by Corporator Vani V Rao and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) health officials citing cleanliness issues and non-compliance with solid waste management rules. The outcry from citizens has caught the attention of politicians who are exerting pressure on the BBMP to ensure that the event is not cancelled.

Mayor M Goutham Kumar told TNIE that he held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan and many others to whom he explained matter. He said he would discuss it with BBMP Commissioner to ensure that the event is not dropped.

The mayor said Avarekai Mela, being a cultural event of the city, should not be cancelled. He admitted that garbage does become an issue, but since it is a mela, the BBMP should help out in its management.

He said the BBMP will join hands and officials cannot state that it has to be managed by the organisers alone. Citing the example of the recently held Chitra Santhe, he said, soon after the programme, the BBMP got into cleanliness action. “The Santhe was held on the road. Some programmes and events need exceptions”, he said. He promised to look into the matter, hold a discussion with the commissioner “to see what can be done”.

Some of the MLAs and corporators were not convinced and the issue gradually seems to be taking a political turn in wake of the upcoming cabinet reshuffle and expansion. Citizens said looking at the turn of events, it was most likely that the Mela would be delayed and would lose its fizz.