BWSSB to hold Jalasapandana at 15 locations  on Saturday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Problems pertaining to water supply and sanitation in the city will be redressed immediately during the 3rd Jalaspandana to be held on Saturday at 15 locations by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

Jalaspandana is held on the second Saturday of every month, said an official release. The event will be held at BWSSB service stations or Ground Level Reservoir offices in the following areas: Malleswaram, Kudlu, Railway Parallel Road, Whitefield, Yelahanka New Town (2 places), Bedarahalli, Hoodi Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Banashankari 3rd Stage, Vijayanagar, BWSSB service station near Banashankari temple, West of Chord Road, Jayanagar 4th Block and Millers Road.

BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath will make a surprise visit at any of the venues on the day. Engineer-in-Chief Kemaparamaiah and additional chief engineers will be present at various locations.

For details, log on to www.bwssb.gov.in or call the 24x7 call centre at 2223 8888, or the helpline 1916, or at WhatsApp 876222 8888.