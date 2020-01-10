Car auctioned for Rs 20,000, but Transport dept has to pay Rs 1.9 lakh

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: One vehicle, three owners and three decades is costing the State government nearly Rs 2 lakh. The Transport Department which auctioned a luxury taxi in Hassan for Rs 20,000, 32 years back, now has to pay Rs 1.91 lakh to the buyer as the original owner went to the court and even got his vehicle back.

This strange case is making the government spend nine times more than what it got through auctioning the cab. After the vehicle owner failed to pay road tax, his car was auctioned for Rs 20,000 to another person who, in turn, sold it for Rs 30,000. Meanwhile, the original vehicle owner went to court, and got an order in his favour. He took possession of the vehicle.

The person who purchased the car for Rs 30,000 also went to court, which directed the Transport Department to pay him Rs 1.9 lakh, which includes 15 per cent interest per year.

In 1988, during a routine inspection, a Motor Vehicle Inspector of the Regional Transport Office, Hassan, found that the car owner (Ameer) had not been paying tax dues. The vehicle was seized. The next year, it was auctioned, which was purchased by H R Shivashankar for Rs 20,000. He later sold it to Kaleem Pasha for Rs 30,000.

Pasha took loan from a private finance firm. He also spent Rs 8,900 on vehicle repairs. Meanwhile, the original owner of the cab, Ameer, went to court appealing against the auction. The court struck down the auction process and directed the Hassan RTO to take possession of the vehicle. The court also ordered that the vehicle be handed over to the original owner.

In 2007, Kaleem who had purchased the vehicle, went to the high court pointing to his loss. In 2018, the high court gave a judgment that Kaleem had to be paid Rs 38,900 plus 15 per cent interest which came to around Rs 1.51 lakh. As per the government order issued by Under Secretary (Transport Department) on December 30, 2019, the department has to pay Rs 1.9 lakh to Kaleem. This has been approved by the Finance Department.